Bills' potential Pro Bowl trade target requests deal from Commanders

This wide receiver could be the cherry on top in the Bills' offense

Owen Klein

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during the second quarter at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Terry McLaurin is entering the final year of a three-year extension he signed with the Commanders in 2022, and contract talks between the two sides took a turn for the worse for them, but for the best for the Buffalo Bills.

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019, per Jordan Schultz.

McLaurin has tallied at least 900 receiving yards in every season he's been in the league and was essential in helping Jayden Daniels win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) defend during the first half at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Bills proved in 2024 that they didn't need a No. 1 wideout to succeed in the post-Stefon Diggs era, but they would certainly welcome a player who could provide them with some deep speed.

Buffalo would have to pay a pretty penny to acquire McLaurin, as earlier in May, George Pickens cost a third-round pick to be moved to the Cowboys, and given the former Buckeye's pedigree, it's likely he'll cost more to be traded even though he's in a contract year.

Keon Coleman has looked great in training camp so far and Josh Palmer has drawn praise from Josh Allen, but one more piece could be the cherry on top of a scrumptious cake that is the Bills' offense.

Terry McLaurin
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

