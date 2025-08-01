Bills' potential Pro Bowl trade target requests deal from Commanders
Terry McLaurin is entering the final year of a three-year extension he signed with the Commanders in 2022, and contract talks between the two sides took a turn for the worse for them, but for the best for the Buffalo Bills.
The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019, per Jordan Schultz.
McLaurin has tallied at least 900 receiving yards in every season he's been in the league and was essential in helping Jayden Daniels win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
RELATED: Bills predicted to make offense 'unstoppable' with trade for 2x Pro Bowl WR
The Bills proved in 2024 that they didn't need a No. 1 wideout to succeed in the post-Stefon Diggs era, but they would certainly welcome a player who could provide them with some deep speed.
Buffalo would have to pay a pretty penny to acquire McLaurin, as earlier in May, George Pickens cost a third-round pick to be moved to the Cowboys, and given the former Buckeye's pedigree, it's likely he'll cost more to be traded even though he's in a contract year.
Keon Coleman has looked great in training camp so far and Josh Palmer has drawn praise from Josh Allen, but one more piece could be the cherry on top of a scrumptious cake that is the Bills' offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —