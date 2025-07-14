Four NFL quarterbacks top Josh Allen at American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe
The hope is that he'll eventually find himself alongside wide receiver Tim Brown, and a host of other all-time greats, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
For now, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will have to settle for being tied with Brown on the final leaderboard at the 2025 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
After completing three rounds at the annual celebrity tournament, which employs a Modified Stableford scoring format, Allen sat tied Brown in 34th place out of 90 competitors. The two men scored 20 points apiece. It was a drop-off from Allen's 2024 performance when he scored 39 points to take 20th place.
For perspective, former NHL forward Joe Pavelski won the tournament with 73 points, punctuating his final round by eagling Hole 18. Hall-of-Fame MLB pitcher John Smoltz was the runner-up with 64 points.
After shooting 10-over on the Par 72 course in each of his first two rounds, Allen was 11 strokes over par for Sunday's final round. He registered nine bogeys and two double bogeys over his last 18 holes. He did, however, birdie Hole 18 for the second day in a row. In total, he recorded four birdies over 54 holes.
Retired NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo, Matt Ryan and Derek Carr all finished with higher three-day point totals than Allen. Romo, a three-time winner in Lake Tahoe, scored 54 points to finish eighth overall and lead all NFL-affiliated entries.
In terms of active quarterbacks, only Aaron Rodgers finished better than Allen. The 41-year-old Rodgers placed 15th overall with 44 points. Allen was able to distance himself from Sam Darnold (t-45th), Trevor Lawrence (t-75th) and Baker Mayfield (83rd). Patrick Mahomes did not participate this year after appearances in 2023 and 2024.
Allen also bested retired QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick (t-51st), Jim McMahon (67th) and Joe Theismann (71st) on the final leaderboard.
Next, it's onto training camp for Allen and the Bills. Veterans are mandated to report by July 22 with the first practice scheduled for July 23 at St. John Fisher University.
