Two playmakers questionable for Bills' offense sans both starting tackles in Week 13

While Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the same can't be said for multiple key pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bills' offense will be without starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown while pass-catchers Dalton Kincaid and Joshua Palmer are officially questionable for the pivotal November 30 matchup.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Dawkins and Brown prior to Friday's practice. Both players, who were injured on November 20 against the Houston Texans, were non-participants throughout the week.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel also remain sidelined on Friday. After practice, the Bills moved Samuel to Injured Reserve.

Kincaid and Palmer practiced on a limited basis, creating hope for their availability on Sunday. Along with the two offensive weapons, bookend Tylan Grable is questionable in Week 13.

Kincaid's chance to return

A hamstring injury forced Kincaid to leave early during the November 9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins, and the tight end has been unavailable since.

"We'll see. There's a chance," said McDermott on Wednesday.

After not practicing on Wednesday, Kincaid logged back-to-back days of limited participation. Buffalo has lost two of three games without Kincaid this season. He accounted for 448 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions over eight appearances.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Palmer's lingering issue

Injured while tackled to the ground early in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13, Palmer subsequently missed three games in a row. The wide receiver returned to action on November 16 against the Buccaneers, but he is apparently still bothered by the ankle issue.

"Still coming off of the injury from the Atlanta game. Just kind of working through it one day at a time. I'm not gonna say he tweaked it the other day, but he's still dealing with it, the soreness from it," said McDermott on Friday.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 13)

FRIDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full

(Game: Questionable)



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full

(Game: - )



DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full

(Game: - )



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full

(Game: - )



CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Full

(Game: - )



DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — Full

(Game: - )



DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Full

(Game: - )

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston makes an interception catching the ball meant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

THURSDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — DNP



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — Limited



DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full



DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full



CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Full



DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — Full

WEDNESDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP



CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Limited



DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full



DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full

