Two playmakers questionable for Bills' offense sans both starting tackles in Week 13
While Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the same can't be said for multiple key pieces on the offensive side of the ball.
The Bills' offense will be without starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown while pass-catchers Dalton Kincaid and Joshua Palmer are officially questionable for the pivotal November 30 matchup.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Dawkins and Brown prior to Friday's practice. Both players, who were injured on November 20 against the Houston Texans, were non-participants throughout the week.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel also remain sidelined on Friday. After practice, the Bills moved Samuel to Injured Reserve.
Kincaid and Palmer practiced on a limited basis, creating hope for their availability on Sunday. Along with the two offensive weapons, bookend Tylan Grable is questionable in Week 13.
Kincaid's chance to return
A hamstring injury forced Kincaid to leave early during the November 9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins, and the tight end has been unavailable since.
"We'll see. There's a chance," said McDermott on Wednesday.
After not practicing on Wednesday, Kincaid logged back-to-back days of limited participation. Buffalo has lost two of three games without Kincaid this season. He accounted for 448 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions over eight appearances.
Palmer's lingering issue
Injured while tackled to the ground early in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on October 13, Palmer subsequently missed three games in a row. The wide receiver returned to action on November 16 against the Buccaneers, but he is apparently still bothered by the ankle issue.
"Still coming off of the injury from the Atlanta game. Just kind of working through it one day at a time. I'm not gonna say he tweaked it the other day, but he's still dealing with it, the soreness from it," said McDermott on Friday.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 13)
FRIDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full
(Game: Questionable)
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
(Game: - )
FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Full
(Game: - )
DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Full
(Game: - )
THURSDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP
OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full
OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full
CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Full
DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — Full
WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP
OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP
CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full
OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.