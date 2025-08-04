5 Buffalo Bills' training camp observations: under-the-radar WRs showing out
There are a lot of household names making plays for the Buffalo Bills this training camp. But there’s also a couple of up-and-comers making a name for themselves too.
The Bills were able to get back to work Sunday after Friday's annual Blue & Red open practice. And with Buffalo's first preseason game of the season slated for the end of the week, guys are fighting for playing time and showing they are worth making the 53-man roster come September.
That said, here are some of the things I was able to take note of during my visit to St. John Fisher for Day 9 of Bills' camp.
Under-the-radar WRs stepping up
Of course, injuries in the receiver room, including 2024-leading WR Khalil Shakir being on the shelf a few weeks, players lower on the depth chart will have to step up. That's exactly what Kristian Wilkerson and Laviska Shenault did Sunday.
Splitting time between the No. 1 and No. 2 offenses, both guys made plays downfield. Josh Allen really seemed to be connecting with Wilkerson, who had a big play down the right sideline in the first team session.
Shenault opened up the No. 2 offense's first drive in team period with a nice catch on a deep crossing route. Considering his skills in the return game, Shenault, as well as Wilkerson, look like players who could push for the 53-man roster (or practice squad) if they continue producing.
Defensive line depth will be key
Deep defensive lines have helped championship teams in the past, like last year's Eagles to the 2007 Giants who upset the undefeated Patriots. If Buffalo's defensive line can play like they did Sunday, they could help the team push for a trip to Super Bowl LX.
Several players forced tackles for loss in team sessions, including soon-to-be suspended Larry Ogunjobi. Greg Rousseau also harassed Allen a bit, batting down his pass in a team session. But the play of the day from the DL had to be from A.J. Epenesa.
He was able to pick off Allen, as he deflected a pass from the MVP QB on a play action rollout play.
A deep defensive line could mean a fresh defensive line. And that could really help Buffalo putting teams away in the fourth quarter of games.
This point leads me to the next, which is:
Bills' run D could be formidable
Being without veteran LBs Dorian Williams and Shaq Thompson could have been a recipe for disaster, but the return of Terel Bernard and play from the DL made sure to slow down the Bills' rushing attack consistently on the day.
This may have taken place on a day where James Cook was out of practice (more on him later), it was encouraging to see after Buffalo tied for 18th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry last season (4.5).
Backfield fluidity
The RB is in a unique spot with their leader in Cook adding a new chapter to his contract dispute with the team. He may be in the midst of a hold-in, but in the meantime, the rest of the backfield will need to prove its worth. One name who seems ready for that mantle is Ty Johnson.
RELATED: Sean McDermott still mulling QB Josh Allen's status for Bills' preseason opener
In one of the biggest offensive plays of the day, Allen found Johnson on a wheel route, beating Andreesen down the sideline for a score in the first team session of the day.
Cook may be in negotiations with the Buffalo staff and in line for his well-earned pay day, but it does not help his leverage knowing the Bills have a third back as dynamic as Johnson can be.
Taron Johnson: still here
Some may have forgotten how impactful nickel corner Taron Johnson can be after a down 2024 season. But he has been posting a fairly strong camp and could be pushing for a return to All-Pro form.
Johnson made several big plays in team sessions. He broke up an Allen pass intended for Dalton Kincaid, then followed that with a TFL on a checkdown to Johnson.
He posted an elite 2023 season, earning a second-team All-Pro selection and a 77.5 PFF grade after posting the most pass stops in the league from the slot (23).
If Sunday was any indication, the hope is that Johnson is healthier in 2025 and regains his old form once again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —