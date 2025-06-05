Bills' James Cook predicted to sign for more than his initial demand
We're now into June as the Buffalo Bills' offseason marches on.
The March frenzy of free agency is all but over, April's draft is in the rearview mirror, we know the Bills' schedule, and Josh Allen has finally tied the knot with Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld.
Even though OTAs are well into their second week of practices, one thing continues to linger over One Bills Drive. The pesky drama that won't go away, and won't for several more months, maybe longer, is the contract situation surrounding Bills running back James Cook.
Perhaps hope is on the horizon, at least according to Sports Illustrated's NFL writer Conor Orr, hope is on the way. In his 100 predictions for the 2025 season, he sees the Bills and Cook agreeing and Cook finally "settling" on $20 million per year. One might question just how connected Orr is to the Bills, as there is almost no way the Bills pony up that kind of money for the disgruntled back.
In Orr's prediction, he says, "The dynamic back is a must-have for the Bills, as the team spent the offseason overhauling its defense, which places more focus on the offense maturing and developing on its own (a sound decision after last year's stellar performance). Cook will wind up settling at $20 million per season, keeping him in Buffalo for the near future.*
It would be shocking if the Bills sign Cook at that price. Besides, if the Bills were going to agree to that much, they would have extended Cook months ago, when he was posting on social media that he wanted $15 million. If the Bills won't give him $15 million, they certainly won't give him $20 million.
