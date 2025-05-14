Former All-Pro safety wants to finish career with Bills in 2025
Sometimes, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. It's a lesson many football players learn after leaving a team.
Former Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday and discussed his transition from Buffalo to the Miami Dolphins last season.
Poyer appreciated the learning experience in Miami, but wants to return to Buffalo one more time.
“It was just a really tough year. Obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, it just didn’t work out the way that anybody had hoped. But at the same time, I’m thankful for it all, thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. Would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like. It’d be dope, it’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows?" (transcribed by @JPAFootball)
The 34-year-old safety completed his 12th season in the NFL last year after just one season with Miami. In 16 starts for the Dolphins, Poyer racked up 98 tackles, three pass deflections, and one quarterback hit. According to PFF, he did not grade as high as some of the other safeties in 2024 as his 62.5 grade ranked him 96th.
Poyer played his previous seven seasons with the Bills, as he made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2021. He made 682 tackles, 22 interceptions, 15 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and one interception in 107 games with Buffalo.
One of the weak points of the Bills' roster that was not addressed early in the draft is safety. Buffalo elected to roll with Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop and free-agent pickup Darrick Forrest to compete for the two starting spots.
One positive to the Bills signing Poyer is that he would provide the team with a cheap option who is familiar with Buffalo's defensive system. Whether he would come in as a starter is one question, but Poyer would be a benefit to a team that has focused on restructuring the defense for a Super Bowl run in 2025.
