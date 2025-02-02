Former NFL Network host compares trading Josh Allen to blockbuster NBA trade
The NFL and NBA, of course, are two different leagues. But trying to put the recent Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade into perspective in sports outside of basketball like football has been an interesting exercise buzzing on the internet.
Saturday night saw the NBA's first midseason trade of reigning All-NBA players ever as Doncic and Davis swapped franchises with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. It is truly a move that is gaining "where were you at when" status just considering the talents of the individual players and the fact that LeBron James' co-star was swapped out for a player many consider a top-five player in the world.
So how have some tried to explain it in NFL terms? One former NFL Network host and current Browns announcer took a swing at it Sunday by including a top-five quarterback in the NFL: Josh Allen.
That comp actually makes a lot more sense than one would realize. Allen, like Doncic, is an ultra-gifted talent who is in the prime of his career and has yet to secure a championship. Meanwhile, Davis, like Matthew Stafford, is an established veteran who is still one of the best players in the league and helped their respective Los Angeles franchises, the Lakers and Rams, win a championship.
It is crazy to think about a trade like that with the QB position, but one Stafford can also speak to, as he and Jared Goff were part of a similar blockbuster deal in 2021.
Allen in LA with Coach Sean McVay and Stafford with his rocket arm in Buffalo even as he approaches 37 years old, it'd be interesting to see if the two were swapped for each other. But it's safe to assume that many in the Bills faithful would like the Allen trade talks to be in a hypothetical sense over anything.