Marv Levy on Bills Super Bowl hopes: Buffalo fans ‘deserve’ their moment
Marv Levy is easily the most beloved coach in Buffalo Bills history.
Levy spent 12 years coaching in Buffalo, leading the team to a record of 112-70 in the regular season and 11-8 in the postseason. Unfortunately, he never brought home a title despite four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
Infinity Sports Network’s David Shepard had the privilege of interviewing Levy, and asked him what a Super Bowl title would mean to him and the fan base. In typical Levy fashion, the legendary coach said it was all about the fan base for him.
”What it would mean to me is the fan base. The Buffalo Bills fans deserve to have that kind of moment.”
“It would be wonderful for the Buffalo Bills fans, they deserve it. It would be a great celebration. I’d join them and have an extra drink too, by the way. It’d be great.”
Shepard said the Bills are the only team other than the Kansas City Chiefs to win at least one playoff game in five consecutive years, adding that he believes it’s a question of “when, not if” they win a Super Bowl.
Levy, who says they have the right coach in Sean McDermott, didn’t give his prediction but it would be fitting to see them finally get it done during their last season playing in the same stadium Levy coached out during their heyday.
