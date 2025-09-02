Bills Central

Previewing 'Hard Knocks' season finale starring Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will kick off NBC's Sunday Night Football schedule on September 7, but, first, they star in the 'Hard Knocks' season finale on Tuesday

Ralph Ventre

Josh Allen uses a fan's phone to take a selfie with them after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025.
Josh Allen uses a fan's phone to take a selfie with them after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Summer is over, the NFL regular season is upon us, and there's one final episode remaining in HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" five-part documentary series.

With the first four episodes taking viewers from move-in day at St. John Fisher University through all three preseason games, the September 2 series finale will presumably answer any roster cutdown day questions and provide an inside look at the Bills' preparation for Week 1 with the September 7 season opener only days away.

After kicking off on August 5 with subsequent episodes appearing every Tuesday since, "Hard Knocks" concludes on September 2 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO (streaming live on HBO Max).

Although stars of previous episodes, such as wide receiver KJ Hamler and punting tight end Zach Davidson, are no longer in the picture after failing to make the Bills' final cut, "Hard Knocks" viewers are likely to meet two new characters as the series comes to a close. Last week, the Bills signed veterans Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips as practice squad mentors, who may also see the field in due time.

With star quarterback Josh Allen being named the No. 3 overall player in the annual NFL Top 100 on Monday, it's worth watching to see if the cameras caught any reactions to the news.

According to a handful of social media teasers from NFL Films, the finale will naturally include multiple light-hearted moments, including Allen reciting lines from an eclectic mix of movies.

RELATED: Determined Jordan Poyer has 'the receipts' as he embarks on second Bills' stint

It appears that offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre'Davious White will be back on screen, too. In a preview clip, the former can be seen using a remote control toy truck to chase White around the fieldhouse.

While "Hard Knocks" ends on Tuesday night, the Bills' journey is only beginning, and you can follow along all season right here with Buffalo Bills On SI.

Hard Knocks crew
Camera crews from Hard Knocks join the players on the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

