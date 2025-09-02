Previewing 'Hard Knocks' season finale starring Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills
Summer is over, the NFL regular season is upon us, and there's one final episode remaining in HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" five-part documentary series.
With the first four episodes taking viewers from move-in day at St. John Fisher University through all three preseason games, the September 2 series finale will presumably answer any roster cutdown day questions and provide an inside look at the Bills' preparation for Week 1 with the September 7 season opener only days away.
After kicking off on August 5 with subsequent episodes appearing every Tuesday since, "Hard Knocks" concludes on September 2 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO (streaming live on HBO Max).
Although stars of previous episodes, such as wide receiver KJ Hamler and punting tight end Zach Davidson, are no longer in the picture after failing to make the Bills' final cut, "Hard Knocks" viewers are likely to meet two new characters as the series comes to a close. Last week, the Bills signed veterans Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips as practice squad mentors, who may also see the field in due time.
With star quarterback Josh Allen being named the No. 3 overall player in the annual NFL Top 100 on Monday, it's worth watching to see if the cameras caught any reactions to the news.
According to a handful of social media teasers from NFL Films, the finale will naturally include multiple light-hearted moments, including Allen reciting lines from an eclectic mix of movies.
It appears that offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre'Davious White will be back on screen, too. In a preview clip, the former can be seen using a remote control toy truck to chase White around the fieldhouse.
While "Hard Knocks" ends on Tuesday night, the Bills' journey is only beginning, and you can follow along all season right here with Buffalo Bills On SI.
