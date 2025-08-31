Bills' rehabbing WR 'not really worried about what other people think'

Bills Central

Working through an ankle injury, the Buffalo Bills' WR1 continues to block out any noise

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a pass after running a route during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a pass after running a route during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Khalil Shakir appears laser focused — on his rehabilitation and his team.

The Buffalo Bills' sure-handed wide receiver is back at practice following a few weeks on the sideline due to a sprained ankle suffered during the Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage on August 1. Since it happened, Shakir has been doing everything possible to make sure he's ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Treatment, everyday, all day. Doing whatever it takes just to get back to normal," said Shakir after returning to action at practice.

When he returns, he'll face great expectations as Josh Allen's most-reliable target, who was rewarded with a four-year contract extension this past offseason.

The Bills offense was the NFL's second-highest scoring unit in 2024, and they were the only team in history to score at least 30 rushing and 30 passing touchdowns in a single regular season. There's certainly an outside pressure for Buffalo to continue its effectiveness on offense.

wide receiver Khalil Shakir, wearing a light cast
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, wearing a light cast, works on a conditioning exercise at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're not really worried about what other people think. We're worried about what we do in here as a team, and sticking to what we do best," said Shakir.

Due to the Bills' "everybody eats" approach, Shakir led the team with only 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards. Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady has seemingly had success with getting the unit to think and attack as one.

"We're not really too worried about the outside noise. We're really focused on each other," said Shakir.

It's a new season, but Shakir's focus remains the same.

Khalil Shakir (10) tries to break a tackle
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) tries to break a tackle by Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) in the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

