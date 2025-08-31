Bills' rehabbing WR 'not really worried about what other people think'
Khalil Shakir appears laser focused — on his rehabilitation and his team.
The Buffalo Bills' sure-handed wide receiver is back at practice following a few weeks on the sideline due to a sprained ankle suffered during the Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage on August 1. Since it happened, Shakir has been doing everything possible to make sure he's ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
"Treatment, everyday, all day. Doing whatever it takes just to get back to normal," said Shakir after returning to action at practice.
When he returns, he'll face great expectations as Josh Allen's most-reliable target, who was rewarded with a four-year contract extension this past offseason.
The Bills offense was the NFL's second-highest scoring unit in 2024, and they were the only team in history to score at least 30 rushing and 30 passing touchdowns in a single regular season. There's certainly an outside pressure for Buffalo to continue its effectiveness on offense.
"We're not really worried about what other people think. We're worried about what we do in here as a team, and sticking to what we do best," said Shakir.
Due to the Bills' "everybody eats" approach, Shakir led the team with only 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards. Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady has seemingly had success with getting the unit to think and attack as one.
"We're not really too worried about the outside noise. We're really focused on each other," said Shakir.
It's a new season, but Shakir's focus remains the same.
