Maxwell Hairston has first 'wow' moment at Buffalo Bills' training camp
We're through one day of Buffalo Bills training camp and rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is already showing why he was drafted at No. 30 overall.
Hairston, who is battling for a starting role in training camp as he enters his first season in the NFL, tallied at least one pass break-up at practice on Wednesday, and it was a beauty.
Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was targeting wide receiver K.J. Hamler on the play before Hairston came out of nowhere to get his hands on the football and break it up.
Thankfully, we got to see the impressive play after the team shared the clip on social media.
"Max Hairston putting his recovery speed and closing ability on display here (something that’s all over his Kentucky tape)," Cover 1 podcast host Anthony Prohaska said. "He got beat initially, but was able to make up for it in what felt like the blink of an eye, and get himself a PBU."
In a separate tweet, Prohaska noted that both Hairston and his top competition for the starting job opposite Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, saw reps with the ones.
"Both looked good in man and zone during red zone," he added. "Hairston a few more highs and a few more lows."
Thad Brown of WROC-TV described the pass break-up as a "wow moment," which is pretty evident just by watching the clip.
According to Dan Fetes of 13WHAM, Hairston had an up-and-down day overall, but that's to be expected from a rookie.
"This young man will be special," one Bills fan said after seeing the clip.
"Inject this into my veins!!!" another fan exclaimed.
"Okay that's dope! Not gonna lie. I'm excited about Bills football," a different reply said.
Hairston and White are battling for the spot that was occupied by veteran corner Rasul Douglas in 2024. Benford and slot corner Taron Johnson are already locked into their respective spots.
