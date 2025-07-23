Bills Central

Maxwell Hairston has first 'wow' moment at Buffalo Bills' training camp

Maxwell Hairston turned heads at Buffalo Bills training camp with an impressive pass break-up.

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're through one day of Buffalo Bills training camp and rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is already showing why he was drafted at No. 30 overall.

Hairston, who is battling for a starting role in training camp as he enters his first season in the NFL, tallied at least one pass break-up at practice on Wednesday, and it was a beauty.

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was targeting wide receiver K.J. Hamler on the play before Hairston came out of nowhere to get his hands on the football and break it up.

Thankfully, we got to see the impressive play after the team shared the clip on social media.

"Max Hairston putting his recovery speed and closing ability on display here (something that’s all over his Kentucky tape)," Cover 1 podcast host Anthony Prohaska said. "He got beat initially, but was able to make up for it in what felt like the blink of an eye, and get himself a PBU."

In a separate tweet, Prohaska noted that both Hairston and his top competition for the starting job opposite Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, saw reps with the ones.

"Both looked good in man and zone during red zone," he added. "Hairston a few more highs and a few more lows."

Thad Brown of WROC-TV described the pass break-up as a "wow moment," which is pretty evident just by watching the clip.

RELATED: Bills' injury updates on 4 players sidelined for summer's first training camp practice

According to Dan Fetes of 13WHAM, Hairston had an up-and-down day overall, but that's to be expected from a rookie.

"This young man will be special," one Bills fan said after seeing the clip.

"Inject this into my veins!!!" another fan exclaimed.

"Okay that's dope! Not gonna lie. I'm excited about Bills football," a different reply said.

Hairston and White are battling for the spot that was occupied by veteran corner Rasul Douglas in 2024. Benford and slot corner Taron Johnson are already locked into their respective spots.

Maxwell Hairston (31) works out
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/News