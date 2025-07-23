Sean McDermott details Bills' smart training camp plans for Joey Bosa
The Buffalo Bills' solution to replacing Von Miller was the signing of Joey Bosa, who is no doubt an impact player when he's on the field.
But keeping Bosa on the field has been an issue during his career. The former Los Angeles Chargers star hasn't played a full slate of games since 2019 and has missed 23 games since 2022.
In what was an ominous sign for his first season with the Bills, Bosa came down with a calf injury this offseason, which led to him missing OTAs and minicamp.
Thankfully, Bosa has since recovered from that injury and is set to take the practice field for the Bills on Day 1 of training camp, head coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday.
McDermott also noted that the plan is for Bosa's reps to be managed for the rest of the summer, with the obvious goal of keeping him healthy.
"Couldn't be more happy with the work that he's put in to come back healthy and ready to go," McDermott said. "We'll have a rep plan for him and a way to manage things to the best of our ability to try and keep him as healthy as possible and we look forward to watching him out there this morning at practice."
Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with Buffalo during the offseason. He joins a talented edge group that also includes Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.
Thanks to those two (and possibly rookie Landon Jackson and veteran Michael Hoecht when he returns from suspension), the Bills don't need Bosa to play a ton of snaps during the regular season, when they should have no issue earning a playoff spot.
Bosa hasn't played more than 54% of snaps in a season since 2021, and we'd expect that to continue in Buffalo.
The ultimate goal is having Bosa healthy for the playoff run, which will increase Buffalo's chances of capturing that elusive Super Bowl.
