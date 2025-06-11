Bills' injured $12+ million edge rusher takes positive step at June minicamp
When Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott delivered the news two weeks ago, the skeptics naturally went into "I told ya so" mode.
Edge rusher Joey Bosa, who signed a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million this past March, suffered a calf strain during an OTAs workout, and McDermott suggested that the Bills planned to sideline the four-time Pro Bowl selection for the remainder of the offseason program.
That little news was all some needed to call the high-risk signing a mistake, citing a continuation of Bosa's injury history.
As it turns out, however, Bosa's calf strain doesn't appear to be as serious as initially feared. While listing Bosa amongst the nine players not expected to participate in minicamp team drills, McDermott revealed the expectation that all nine should be ready to go when training camp opens three weeks into July.
Bosa, who will turn 30 years old on July 11, was seen working on the side with trainers as the Bills kicked off minicamp on Tuesday. Like the June 10 practice, all three daily sessions are open to invited media.
In videos shared on Tuesday, Bosa worked through multiple leg exercises from jogging to backpedaling to lightly driving forward. Re-posting one of the videos, X user @ThighDoctor, a self-proclaimed Bills' fan doubling as an online injury expert, added his opinion on the severity of Bosa's issue.
"Calf strain not too bad if we’re here already," said @ThighDoctor.
In another encouraging occurrence, Bosa was observed working with trainers again on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 defensive end was exercising with a resistance band around his waist at one point.
Although it wasn't an ideal start to Bosa's tenure with the Bills, multiple signs point to the veteran being fully available for training camp.
