Bills Central

Ex-Bears' franchise QB in spotlight for final Bills' exhibition at 'old' Highmark Stadium

While Bills Mafia says goodbye to preseason football at "old" Highmark Stadium, Mitch Trubisky will try to secure his job at Josh Allen's backup.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky high-fives fans as he takes the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky high-fives fans as he takes the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday is the Buffalo Bills' final preseason game ever at "old" Highmark Stadium. And the first chance for Mitch Trubisky to prove he still deserves to be Josh Allen's backup when the new home field opens next year.

When the Bills host the New York Giants in their preseason opener at 1 p.m., Allen — the NFL's reigning MVP — will merely be a spectator while Trubisky get the start at quarterback. Trubisky, in his second consecutive season in Buffalo and third overall (he was Allen's backup in 2021), is the favorite to win the No. 2 job over Mike White and prove he should still be around when "new" Highmark opens in 2026.

MORE: Bills' QB Mitch Trubisky earns multiple key endorsements heading into preseason start

Thanks to Allen's uncanny durability, Trubisky saw little playing time in 2024. He appeared in nine games, completing 19 of 26 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Despite only brief glimpses of performances, the former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 by the Chicago Bears has instilled confidence in his staff and prompted enthusiasm from fans and family.

Bills back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gets ready to throw a pass during Buffalo Bills training camp
Bills back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gets ready to throw a pass during Buffalo Bills training camp / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The thing I love about Mitch is he's mobile. He's played varsity snaps," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "I have a lot of trust in Mitch, a lot of belief in him. He's faced a ton of adversity already in his career, in his journey, and he remains steadfast in his belief in himself."

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen at training camp: marriage, mustache and more handshakes

Trubisky will have some first-team offensive members with him on the field Saturday. It's still not clear if Allen will take any live snaps this preseason. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Bears and is 31-26 as an NFL starter.

Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky high-five during position drills during Buffalo Bills training camp
Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky high-five during position drills during Buffalo Bills training camp / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News