Saturday is the Buffalo Bills' final preseason game ever at "old" Highmark Stadium. And the first chance for Mitch Trubisky to prove he still deserves to be Josh Allen's backup when the new home field opens next year.
When the Bills host the New York Giants in their preseason opener at 1 p.m., Allen — the NFL's reigning MVP — will merely be a spectator while Trubisky get the start at quarterback. Trubisky, in his second consecutive season in Buffalo and third overall (he was Allen's backup in 2021), is the favorite to win the No. 2 job over Mike White and prove he should still be around when "new" Highmark opens in 2026.
Thanks to Allen's uncanny durability, Trubisky saw little playing time in 2024. He appeared in nine games, completing 19 of 26 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Despite only brief glimpses of performances, the former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 by the Chicago Bears has instilled confidence in his staff and prompted enthusiasm from fans and family.
"The thing I love about Mitch is he's mobile. He's played varsity snaps," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "I have a lot of trust in Mitch, a lot of belief in him. He's faced a ton of adversity already in his career, in his journey, and he remains steadfast in his belief in himself."
Trubisky will have some first-team offensive members with him on the field Saturday. It's still not clear if Allen will take any live snaps this preseason. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Bears and is 31-26 as an NFL starter.
