Bills' QB Mitch Trubisky earns multiple key endorsements heading into preseason start
When the Buffalo Bills kick off their preseason schedule against the New York Giants on August 9, quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be at the controls as the starter.
The former No. 2 overall draft pick is back for his third season with the Bills, but he finds himself in a competition with Mike White for the No. 2 QB role. While he'll have to fight to maintain his status, Trubisky has a wealth of experience that seemingly makes him the favorite in the race.
"The thing I love about Mitch is he's mobile. He's played varsity snaps. I have a lot of trust in Mitch, a lot of belief in him," said head coach Sean McDermott on Thursday. "He's faced a ton of adversity already in his career, in his journey, and he remains steadfast in his belief in himself."
Trubisky earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018 when he posted an 11-3 record as a starter while leading the Chicago Bears to the playoffs. He owns a 31-26 career record as a starter.
“it's so good having Mitch in the room. He has so much experience, and he's been in this offense both with Dabes [former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll] and then seeing it kind of coming back around. So, he knows a lot of the why for some of the stuff that was consistent from before, that a guy like Mike White and Shane [Buechele] don't," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Trubisky spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen's understudy before moving onto the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years. In 2024, the Bills brought him back into the fold to back up Allen.
"I love Mitch," said Brady. "I love his approach by how he does everything, and he's a football player, and there's a reason we obviously have him here."
Trubisky, who will turn 31 years old on August 20, has thrown 74 career touchdown passes to 48 interceptions. Although there are stark differences, he has a comparable skill set to Allen as evidenced by his 13 rushing touchdowns.
"Mitch's athleticism is incredible in there. He has great command," said Brady.
Trubisky and the Bills host the Giants for a 1 p.m. ET start on Saturday.
