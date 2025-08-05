Bills Central

Latest move means Jaguars have signed three former Bills' players since spring

Three former Buffalo Bills have signed free-agent contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including an ex-starter.

Ralph Ventre

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson holds onto this pass in the end zone against Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. Pittsburgh went on to win 23-16 / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
They no longer have former Buffalo Bills' starters Mitch Morse and Gabe Davis in the fold, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are making a case to become Orchard Park South.

The Jaguars added Bills' free agents defensive end Dawuane Smoot and tight end Quintin Morris during the offseason, but they weren't finished.

Last week, Jacksonville signed former Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace, who spent the 2024 campaign with the Denver Broncos.

While Smoot and Morris were both on the Bills' roster last year, Wallace hasn't been with Buffalo since the 2021 season.

Still, Wallace's NFL story began with the Bills as he went from undrafted rookie to full-time four-year starter opposite All-Pro Tre'Davious White. The Alabama product started all 52 regular season games he played for Buffalo from 2018 through 2021.

As a free agent in 2022, Wallace signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, reportedly earning $4 million annually. He proceeded to make 31 regular season appearances, including 18 starts, for Pittsburgh.

defensive back Levi Wallace (39)
Buffalo Bills's defensive back Levi Wallace (39) makes an interception on a pass by Miami Dolphins' quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) and in front of tight end Mike Gesicki (88), during second quarter action of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens / BILL INGRAM/PALM BEACH POST via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wallace faced his old team in the 2023 AFC wildcard round with the Bills posting a 31-17 postseason win over the Steelers at Highmark Stadium. He was credited with one tackle in 36 defensive snaps that day in what would wind up being his final appearance in a Pittsburgh uniform.

Having signed with the Broncos in April 2024, Wallace played 13 games before being released in late December.

Although the Bills brought back two of their former cornerbacks, including White, through free agency this past offseason, it doesn't appear that Wallace was ever in the conversation. Instead, he lands in Jacksonville where he has something in common with a couple of new teammates.

cornerback Levi Wallace (29) intercepts a pass
Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

