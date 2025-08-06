Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen at training camp: marriage, mustache and more handshakes

Even with a new look and a new wife, Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen is up to his old tricks greeting teammates with unique handshakes.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen works on the unique handshake with running back James Cook during day five. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
Josh Allen is now a married man. He's also sporting a mustache, looking a little too much like Gardner Minshew. But with the Buffalo Bills' quarterback some things never change.

At Wednesday's training camp practice in Rochester, Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, was up to his old tricks — performing a unique handshake with seemingly every offensive player during warm-ups.

It's one thing to remember all of the Bills' intricate play calls, featuring motion and protection and kills and audibles and plays and snap counts. It's another to remember where every player lines up — and what each one does — on every play. But in Allen's brain there's also a compartment for 30+ unique handshakes that he rattles off seamlessly one after another.

"They're easy to remember, there's nothing too complex, to be honest", Allen said this offseason when asked about his ritual by former Bills' center Eric Wood. "I just lean on the players and what they like to do and what they like to see."

Allen's handshakes have already been featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, and will likely become a staple of the show. His unique greeting withJames Cook, however, is on hold while the running back sits out practices in a contract dispute.

