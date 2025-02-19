PFF projects Bills to land national champion, All-American DT in mock draft
The Buffalo Bills can improve their 2025 roster through the NFL Draft, especially considering the team's salary cap constraints.
According to pundits, the Bills need to focus on finding the next young prospect who can make a difference in the trenches.
In Jordan Plocher's latest mock draft for PFF, he has the Bills prioritizing their defensive front with the pick of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who is coming off a 2024 season where he posted 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, five passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.
Grant's play in 2024 garnered a third-team All-America nod and a second consecutive second-team All-Big Ten selection. He was also a key contributor for the Wolverines during their national championship season in 2023.
Adept at stopping the run and credited for being freakishly athletic for his size, Plocher had this to share about Grant being the pick for Buffalo:
"Grant would give the Bills a big-framed player (6-foot-3 and 339 pounds) to line up next to Ed Oliver," Plocher said. "Grant recorded an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024."
Overall, Grant's PFF grade for 2024 was 83.7.
Grant's presence in the defensive front could be integral for the Bills. Not only did Buffalo rank No. 17 overall in total defense in 2024, it tied for the 11th-highest yards per carry allowed in the NFL. The key is adding more blue-chip players to a unit that only generated 39 sacks last year (tied for 18th in the NFL).
Grant has been a name that the Bills have been connected to in several recent mock drafts. If the Bills are to select him, he looks like a plug-and-play starter who could come in and take pressure off of Oliver at DT.
