Bills get massive defensive upgrade through proposed trade with Titans
The Buffalo Bills' defensive issues from 2024 are in the spotlight this offseason, and rightfully so. They struggled at times against the run and their pass rush was inconsistent at best.
One big culprit for the shortcomings was a lack of interior pressure. At the start of the 2023 season, Bills interior defender DaQuan Jones was playing at an all-pro level but suffered an injury and hasn't been the same since.
With the Bills needing an upgrade up front, Sportsnaut's Andrew Buller-Russ proposed a trade for Titans' Jeffery Simmons that could change the Bills for the better in 2025.
"The Bills keep getting close to a Super Bowl appearance, but they’re missing a few pieces. One way that could help them narrow the gap is by upgrading the defensive interior. Getting Jeffery Simmons would give the Bills a game-wrecking defensive tackle capable of changing momentum on any given snap," said Buller-Russ.
Simmons is 6'4" and weighs 305 pounds and he's only 27 years old. There is no doubt he could be a significant addition to the Bills line and would help create more opportunities for fan favorite Ed Oliver. Oliver is a solid player but can be even more effective if the right player is lined up next to him. Simmons would be a perfect fit to elevate the Bills defensive line.
RELATED: Former Super Bowl champion CB available if Bills opt for big free-agent splash
Per Pro Football Focus, Simmons finished the 2024 season with 50 solo tackles, first among defensive tackles in the league. He finished the year with a PFF pass-rush grade of 81.6, sixth in the league, and an overall grade of 80.2, among all DTs. He also had five sacks and 17 run stuffs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —