Bills blockbuster trade prediction adds $125 million superstar for massive haul
With the Buffalo Bills trying to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years, nothing should be off the table when it comes to free agency and trades. General manager Brandon Beane should be exploring every avenue to improve the roster for next season.
Pulling off major moves may prove difficult, however, something Beane admitted recently. That's because the Bills are currently over the salary cap by $10 million and may not be able to free up enough funds to do anything earth-shattering.
The salary cap, however, can be manipulated to make things work if a team wants a player badly enough, so never say never when it comes to any scenario for Buffalo.
In what is one of the more intriguing predictions you will see for the Bills in 2025, Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey is predicting the team will pull off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns that secures superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.
The trade sees the Bills send three picks to Cleveland for Garrett, including the No. 30 pick, the No. 62 pick (second round) and a 2026 first-round pick.
"Everyone has pegged the Bills as the landing spot that makes the most sense for a Myles Garrett trade," Bailey wrote. "Andrew Berry said during his NFL Combine press conference that the team has no interest in trading Garrett, but Garrett himself has made it known that he is not signing any sort of extension with the Browns. No one the Bills take with either of the three picks they would trade is as talented or impactful as Garrett - they should do whatever it takes to get him."
Garrett has requested to be traded from the Browns, and he is reportedly not open to an extension. Cleveland has made it clear it doesn't intend to trade him, but it's going to be extremely difficult for them not to oblige with Garrett having no interest in staying.
We've seen the Bills linked to Garrett on a few occasions since his trade demand. Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported that the Bills will "put in a bid" for the six-time Pro Bowler, so it appears Beane and Co. think they can make it work.
The Bills have some solid young pass-rushers in A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau, but they could lose Von Miller, who is a candidate to be cut. It goes without saying that Garrett would be a massive upgrade and he would take Buffalo's defense to a different level.
The trade package Bailey suggests is steep, but what would you expect for a generational talent like Garrett? Not to mention, there will be teams lining up around the block to try and acquire him, which will drive up the price.
The Bills should not hesitate at all to make such a deal. The Super Bowl window Buffalo is in won't be open forever and acquiring Garrett would no doubt increase the team's chances of finally cashing in on its first championship.
