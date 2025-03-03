Bills set sights on DE Myles Garrett in blockbuster trade rumor
The Buffalo Bills swung for the fences in 2022 when they signed Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract. The MVP of Super Bowl 50 was expected to take their pass rush to the next level. He had two sacks in his debut with the franchise but has cooled off since then.
In three years, Miller has 14 sacks which has left him on the chopping block entering the 2025 campaign. It’s also led to rumors that Buffalo will look for another standout pass rusher.
One possible solution is for the Bills to land arguably the top pass rusher in the NFL. 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, wanting to play for a contender.
According to Tony Pauline, who gathered insights during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Bills are willing to make an offer for Garrett.
”I’m told the Bills will also put in a bid for Myles Garrett in the hopes they could pry the pass rusher away from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett has requested a trade from the team.”
Cleveland continues to hold firm, saying they have no intention of trading Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft remains just as determined, saying he’s ready to move on.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been aggressive in the past but to pull this one off, he’s going to have to dig deep into his bag of tricks.
Not only will Buffalo need to surrender a package of premium picks to bring Garrett to Western New York, but they’ll have to follow that up with a new contract. That said, it’s worth finding a way to pull this off since Garrett’s presence — and the attention he commands — would drastically improve their entire defense.
