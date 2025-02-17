MVP voter details how Bills can become next NFL dynasty
Many Buffalo Bills fans were happy to see the Kansas City Chiefs fumble away the chance to three-peat in Super Bowl LIX, leaving the door open for Buffalo to finally rise up and take over as the next dynasty in the NFL.
The Guardian’s Doug Farrar, who has a vote in the AP MVP voting, wrote an article examining five NFL teams that have the best shot at becoming a dynasty. Farrar went through the personnel that each team currently has and what they need to reach the level of dynasty.
Buffalo was one of those teams with Farrar praising Josh Allen, the Bills’ offense and the coaching staff.
“Under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Bills have also finally developed an outstanding and multi-faceted run game led by James Cook, who may be the league’s most underrated running back. The offensive line has really solidified under Brady, and when everybody on defense is healthy, head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich have outstanding talent from front to back," said Farrar.
Buffalo's offense cruised last season under Brady as offensive coordinator, and the Bills ranked 10th in total offense (359.1) and second in scoring (30.9). Buffalo’s defense was 11th in points allowed per game in 2024, with 21.6.
Where the Bills are going to need improvement is at the WR1 spot.
“What Allen needs more than anything else to high-step over the Chiefs and Ravens and all other AFC contenders is a true No 1 receiver. Including the postseason, no Bills receiver had a 1,000-yard season in 2024," said Farrar. “If the Bills can get the kinds of targets around Allen who can really scald defenses, and continue with their strong run game and a potentially great defense, they have a recipe for success.”
Khalil Shakir was the leading receiver in 2024 with 821 yards. Buffalo’s second-round pick, Keon Coleman, was the only other receiver on the team to hit over 500 receiving yards in the regular season with 556.
While the Bills stuck with the “everyone eats’ mantra during the season, long-term success will be finding a top target to help them win. Fans have seen it with the Philadelphia Eagles having A.J. Brown, the Chiefs having Travis Kelce, and so on Buffalo needs to have someone Allen can consistently turn to in the most significant moments.
Playoff success will also play a factor in Buffalo, as the Bills have been 7-6 since Allen has been the starting quarterback. Allen has always played well in the postseason, but adding a couple of pieces on offense and defense can change the fortune of the team in the next five years.
