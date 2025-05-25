Netflix show 'Sirens' character shows Buffalo Bills' fandom
Not every day the Buffalo Bills are mentioned in a TV series that's not focused on football, but here we are.
In the new Netflix series, "Siren," there are multiple references to the Bills, and some scenes are set in the Buffalo area. On a recent episode, two of the characters in the show share a disdain for the Chiefs.
In the scene, two characters reveal their respective fandom, the Bills and Dolphins, and while you would expect them not to get along, instead, they come together over their hate for the Chiefs. One of the characters is carrying a Zippo lighter with the Bills logo on it. She even responds with a "Go Bills."
We can't share the exact lines that were said in the scene, you'll have to check that out for yourself. But according to a report from WGRZ, Buffalo is the hometown of two of the main characters, and there are several Buffalo elements to the series, and references to the Bills.
There is a scene during the trailer that takes place on the streets of Buffalo, just outside of the Buffalo Police B-District station on Main Street, among many others.
Show creator Molly Smith Metzler is an alumna of the State University of New York at Geneseo. It's unknown if she is a Bills fan, but based on this series and what we've seen thus far, it's hard to imagine that she, or someone involved, isn't part of Bills Mafia.
