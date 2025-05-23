Same old story continues for Bills' disrespected and underrated wide receivers
Two years ago, the Buffalo Bills lost wide receivers Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, and all the chatter was how Josh Allen and the offense would handle their loss.
This offseason, despite Allen's first league MVP and the offense putting up a record point total, the questions surrounding the team's receivers continue to be a hot topic.
Bills' receiver Khalil Shakir became Allen's go-to throughout the season and in the playoffs. During the regular season, Shakir was the team's most targeted wideout and led the Bills in both yards and receptions, with 821 yards and 76 receptions, respectively. In three playoff games, he had 18 receptions and 174 yards.
Pro Football Focus recently listed their top 32 wide receivers in the NFL, and naturally, one would expect Shakir to be somewhere in the mix, given he's shown to be one of the most sure-handed wideouts in the league. Instead, PFF completely ignored Shakir, leaving him off the list entirely.
The list included the usual suspects, A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase, who occupy the top three spots. Others making the list that you could make a case that Shakir could be above were Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, who earned a PFF grade of 71.5, well below Shakir's 76.8. Waddle was ranked 21st on the list.
Other questionable names making the top 32 were Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chiefs Rashee Rice, Colts Josh Downs, and the Lions Jameson Williams. While these players are good, they should not be ahead of Shakir. Per PFF grades, Shakir ranked 28th in 2024 with his 76.8 overall grade and 27th with a 77.5 receiving grade.
