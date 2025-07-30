NFL columnist identifies Bills’ biggest challenge, and it involves defense
There are many things that could be a major challenge for the Buffalo Bills in pursuit of ending their championship drought. For Jeffri Chadiha, it’s a clear and obvious one.
The NFL columnist shared an article highlighting each team in the league’s “biggest challenge.” And while one could assume the James Cook contract saga or who will be MVP QB Josh Allen’s No. 1 target, Chadiha said it’s the defense being reliable "when it matters most."
”The Bills have been championship contenders for each of the last five seasons,” said Chadiha about the five-time reigning AFC East champions.
“But a similar theme annually seems to emerge: Their defense falls apart in the playoffs. That can’t be the case again for a team that has plenty of reasons to believe it can finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy."
Chadiha made sure to note the additions made on that side of the ball. From Joey Bosa and the suspended duo of Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi up front to the return of former All-Pro Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston entering the fold as a rookie, he acknowledged the changes made to improve the defense.
But Chadiha emphasized how those additions have to show their mettle come playoff time, too.
“All in all, it looks promising on paper,” Chadiha said. “The bigger question — for a team that has allowed an average of 33.2 points to opponents in its last five playoff losses — is how it will look come January.”
It’s hard to hear that about a unit that has finished as a Top 10 defense on five occasions. But that regular season success will need to carry over to the postseason if the Bills are going to get over the hump.
