Bills’ Keon Coleman learning from new ‘great guys’ at training camp
Keon Coleman is in the midst of a training camp breakout for the Buffalo Bills, and he has some new veteran wide receivers who are getting him there.
The former Florida State and Michigan State standout chatted with reporters Tuesday as the Bills embark on week two of training camp. And while Coleman has had highlight-reel moments thus far, he made sure to talk about Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore in his discussion with the media.
”He a good player. Very detailed,” said Coleman at the 2:00 mark of the presser. “He works hard. He’s a little quiet but he gets his work done, simple as that.”
While Coleman and Palmer will most likely roam the edges as outside receivers, Moore will most likely have a role in the slot, opposite of Khalil Shakir. Coleman said his personality reminds him a lot of former Buffalo WR Amari Cooper and that he thinks Moore is making a lot of progress this camp.
”Another great player, great route runner,” said Coleman. “Has a great feel for the game, and things like that. Makes good catches and is just a great guy to be around. That’s two great guys we added to the receiver room.”
RELATED: Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout
Adding Palmer and Moore should take pressure off of Coleman and Shakir as the returning contributors in the room. Being the “elder statesman” of the bunch Coleman said Shakir has been “getting out of his comfort zone” and being more of a vocal leader this summer.
The hope is that veteran presences like Palmer, Moore and Shakir continue to help Coleman in his development. And if his camp performance thus far is any indication, they may be helping him break out and reach his untapped potential.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —