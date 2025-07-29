NFL analyst sees obvious reason for Buffalo Bills' long-term optimism
Every NFL team is now in the midst of its training camp. The preseason begins later this week in Canton, Ohio, when the Chargers and Lions clash in the Hall of Fame Game. Anticipation for the league’s 106th season is building.
Recently, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports came up with one reason for each of the NFL’s 32 teams to be optimistic. When it comes to a club that has won five consecutive division titles, look no further than Buffalo’s Bills’ starting quarterback Josh Allen.
“If we're talking about why teams should be optimistic about the 2025 season,” explained Sullivan, “a lot of the conversation will center around quarterbacks. While we'll try to expand further than that elementary way of looking at things as we go further through this list, we can't overlook the reigning NFL MVP.
Buffalo Bills have QB Josh Allen locked up through 2030
“The reason Buffalo should be looking forward to the 2025 campaign,” added Sullivan “is that they have arguably the best quarterback in the league, meaning their floor should be an appearance in the divisional round. Moreover, Allen will be in Buffalo for the foreseeable future after signing a new six-year contract extension with the Bills worth $330 million back in early March.”
Another reason for positivity in Orchard Park is the improvement that Allen showed this past season in one very important area: Taking care of the football. The Bills tied an NFL record set by the 2019 New Orleans Saints, committing just eight turnovers. Sean McDermott’s club managed to equal the mark despite playing in one more regular-season game. Buffalo also played turnover-free football in each of their three postseason contests.
RELATED: Suave Josh Allen arrives in style at Bills' training camp
While Allen was guilty of all eight miscues (6 interceptions, 2 lost fumbles), it was easily the best single-season performance of his seven-year career when it came to taking care of the ball. Combine his offensive production with his improvement in terms of ball security and that’s the kind of play that eventually adds up to very good things.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —