NFL insider connects Buffalo Bills to star free agent WR
The Buffalo Bills are entering the NFL offseason with an aggressive mindset. Losing in the AFC championship game has not sat right with them and they're ready to do whatever it takes to get over the hump.
With that in mind, there are a few needs that the Bills will need to focus on in order to get to where they want to go.
One of those needs is finding a legitimate playmaker for superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Amari Cooper was supposed to be that guy when they acquired him before the trade deadline, but he ended up being a dud in 2024.
Looking ahead to the offseason, who could Buffalo target to be that kind of impact threat?
Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer has suggested an option. He thinks the Bills could be a potential contender to sign star free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins.
"To that end, I wouldn’t rule out the idea of the Buffalo Bills pursuing Tee Higgins," Breer wrote.
"Now, I’d bet there would be limits on how far they’d go, but adding a real No. 1, assuming you project Higgins to be that away from Ja’Marr Chase, would allow for you to slot guys such as Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, James Cook and Dalton Kincaid into roles that would make the group, as a whole, a real problem. And if you do that, I think then the Bills can drill down in the draft on getting faster on defense."
Higgins would be a massive upgrade for the Buffalo offense. He is just 26 years old with legitimate superstar potential.
During the 2024 season in just 12 games, Higgins racked up 73 receptions for 911 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers show true No. 1 wide receiver potential.
Those numbers were also posted despite being overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase. Joining the Bills would make him the clear-cut top weapon for Allen. His numbers would have a great chance to blow up.
All of that being said, fans should temper their expectations. There are a lot of teams who would love to sign Higgins this offseason.
Hopefully, Buffalo is able to make a play for him and end up adding him to their already dangerous offense.