NFL MVP voter Emmanuel Acho explains why he voted Bills QB Josh Allen MVP, but not All Pro
The controversy surrounding the selection of Bills quarterback Josh Allen for MVP will likely continue through the offseason. The debate picked up steam shortly after the Bills defeated the Chiefs in the regular season, back in Week 12. Many said that Allen was a lock then, but Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson built up his resume, and the debate raged on.
Adding fuel to the fire, was the fact that Jackson was named first-team All-Pro. Once that was announced, many assumed Jackson would also be named the NFL's MVP. The last time a quarterback won the MVP but was not named first-team All Pro was in 1987, when Broncos quarterback John Elway won MVP, and 49ers quarterback Joe Montana won the All-Pro vote. Considering most of the voters for each award are the same people, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jackson, not Allen, would be named MVP. Instead, some of the voters split their votes between the two awards.
Emmanuel Acho explains why he voted for Bills Josh Allen
Emmanuel Acho is one such voter. He voted Jackson for first-team All-Pro, and Allen as the league MVP. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Acho said, "If you think Lamar Jackson was the most valuable player, I won’t argue with you. Just make sure you know what you’re arguing for— “value” not “best”
Acho isn't the only MVP voter who shares this same idea of the difference between the first-team All-Pro and NFL MVP. Peter King, formerly of Sports Illustrated echoed this, "In my Top 3 this year, it'll be Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, period because you shouldn't make this an award about stats or who had the best statistical year. It's not the Most Outstanding Player. It's the Most Valuable Player,"
The debate over who should or should not be the NFL MVP will continue indefinitely. This applies to both past recipients and future ones. Jackson won the award in 2023, despite not being top five or ten in several statistical categories. It's a safe bet that whoever wins the award in 2025, will not be without its controversy and discourse as well.