Sports Illustrated identifies one Bills player with having the most to prove during NFL playoffs

One Buffalo Bill was named onto Sports Illustrated's top five players or coaches with the most to prove during the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Sports Illustrated is looking at one Buffalo Bill that has the most to prove during the 2025 NFL playoffs.

SI writer Tom Dierberger wrote an article taking a look at the top five players or coaches who have something to prove in the postseason. Bills quarterback Josh Allen landed at number five on the list with MVP rival Lamar Jackson ranked number one.

Allen's success during the playoffs since 2021 was highlighted by big performances against the New England Patriots in 2022 and the Miami Dolphins last year. One aspect discussed was the Kansas City Chiefs knocking the Bills out of the playoffs three of the previous four years. The losses Allen has suffered during the postseason is a factor into the pressure he faces this offseason.

"Fair or not, wins are still mostly a quarterback stat. As the No. 2 seed this year, the Bills won't face the Chiefs until the AFC championship—if they can make it through the first two rounds. Allen would rid all of his postseason demons if Buffalo knocks off the back-to-back champs at Arrowhead Stadium."

Since Allen has been the starting quarterback for the Bills, the team has gone 5-5 in the postseason for three straight years, with the team getting ousted in the divisional round. Allen has thrown for 2,723 yards with 21 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and five rushing scores.

The good news is that Allen and the Bills have won four straight wild-card games, giving them a major advantage in Sunday's home wild-card game against the Denver Broncos. Allen is 4-1 in the wild-card, throwing for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions.

While the stats show that Allen has stepped up and performed well in the postseason, it's all about how many Super Bowls a quarterback has won. Many believe the 2024 season is the best shot the Bills have at winning it all so Allen has to take advantage and take home the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo for the first time.

