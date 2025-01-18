Where does the Buffalo Bills offensive line rank in 2024?
There might not be a better offensive line in the NFL in 2024 than the Buffalo Bills.
Over the last two years, the offensive line has shown dramatic improvement when focused on making holes in the running game and protecting Josh Allen in the pocket. In particular, it's their work in pass protection that has garnered the most praise toward the unit.
This season, the Bills' offensive line allowed just 14 sacks, the lowest total in the NFL. The second-best team in that category is the Packers, who allowed 22 sacks. It was another great year for the unit, as they allowed 24 sacks in 2023, best in the NFL.
Buffalo's rushing attack has benefitted from the Bills offensive line play, and they ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 131.2. This is a slight improvement from last year, as they gained 130.1 yards per game but were ranked higher at seventh among NFL teams.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III added more context to how great the Bills offensive line has been, taking to social media on Thursday to share more stats. Buffalo ranked third in the NFL in best pass block win rate, and the 14 sacks were the least allowed in the Josh Allen era.
An even deeper breakdown by Pro Football Network ranked the Bills' offensive line as the fourth-best overall unit in the league, with a regular-season grade of 90.5 and a combined regular-season and postseason grade of 88.9. Some key stats back this up: The unit leads the league in sack rate with 2.6% and is second in the NFL with a 30.1% pressure rate against the blitz and 2.7% sack rate against the blitz.
It all led to many Bills fans questioning why none of the Bills' linemen received recognition for their stellar performances. Center Conor McGovern was named a first alternate in the Pro Bowl, while offensive tackle Spencer Brown was a fifth-team alternate.
With the Baltimore Ravens' top 10 defense in town on Sunday, it will provide a much-needed stellar performance from the offensive line to prove why they should be considered the best in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —