Bills' backfield features one of NFL's elite one-two punches
When people think about the Buffalo Bills' offense, quarterback Josh Allen is the first person that is brought up. Meanwhile, the presence of the NFL MVP can lead to one overlooking the talent in the backfield.
There is considerable uncertainty at the running back position going into 2025 for the Bills, with James Cook's contract situation only worsening. The reality is setting in that Ray Davis could end up being the starter if a new deal isn't reached with Cook.
If Buffalo can move past that, however, the Bills could be looking at one of the best backfields in the NFL. It all starts with Cook and Davis.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked the top 10 running back duos in the NFL. Cook and Davis made the list at number eight thanks to the potential Davis has to be great.
TRENDING: 2 hopeful minicamp sightings will let Bills' fans breathe easy heading into summer
"James Cook and Ray Davis come in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers tandem because both running backs have NFL production.
The former has earned Pro Bowl nods in consecutive years, and the latter racked up the third-most rushing yards (442) among rookie running backs last year.
Even though the Buffalo Bills signed running back Ty Johnson to a two-year extension, Davis will likely maintain the primary backup role after he finished third on the team in scrimmage yards (631) last season.
Yes, quarterback Josh Allen plays a significant role in the Bills' ground game, but Cook and Davis combined for 1,898 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
The Bills must sort out a contract issue with Cook. For now, though, he and Davis rank eighth. Cook has the Pro Bowl accolades, and Davis has the intriguing upside with the ability to run and catch out of the backfield."
Bills fans know all too well the importance Cook has in the offense after rushing for 1,009 yards and an NFL-leading 16 touchdowns. He's made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years and has helped take the load off of Allen.
RELATED: NFL insider claims James Cook 'disconnected' from Buffalo Bills organization
Davis' story in the NFL is one of great inspiration as he went from growing up homeless to scoring touchdowns professionally. He had a solid rookie season after the Bills selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Davis racked up 442 rushing yards and scored six total touchdowns on offense.
Davis has the potential to be an eventual starter, but he still has some development needed at running back. Johnson is a solid backup, but not of starting caliber.
The Bills have something special in Cook-Davis combo and Bills Mafia hopes the team can keep them together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —