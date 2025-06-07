NFL insider claims James Cook 'disconnected' from Buffalo Bills organization
James Cook enters the final season of his rookie deal, and while he would like to work out an extension, the Buffalo Bills have made it clear that's not in their plans.
This has led to frustration for Cook, who has reportedly put his house up for sale. That's led to plenty of speculation that he could be on the way out following the 2025 season, but could the situation get even worse?
That's what Adam Schefter discussed during his podcast on Wednesday. Schefter said Cook was "disconnected" from the team and the city before saying he doesn't think Cook will be seen in Buffalo anytime soon.
“You’ve got a guy who’s unhappy with his contractual situation," Schefter said during his podcast. "(He) has basically disconnected himself from the organization and the city, put his house up for sale...I don’t think we’ll be seeing him in Buffalo anytime soon. Again, the start of training camp will be the next critical moment. If they don’t have a deal done there or by then, does James Cook show up for training camp? Does he risk the penalties that come along in the collective bargaining agreement if he doesn’t show up?"
That's an ominous statement from Schefter, but he also said the important thing to watch is what happens when training camp begins.
If Cook shows up, then perhaps he will play out the year and look for a mega-deal elsewhere in 2026. If he doesn't show, then we should start to worry.
