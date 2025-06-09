2 hopeful minicamp sightings will let Bills' fans breathe easy heading into summer
All in all, the Buffalo Bills seem to be in a good place.
They have an elite quarterback, a top-tier offensive line and a bevy of defensive playmakers as Sean McDermott's crew takes aim at a sixth consecutive AFC East title.
After reinforcing multiple positions through free agency and the draft, the Bills began putting it together on the field during voluntary OTAs. At the May 27 open practice, all but one member of the 90-man roster was present.
On June 10, the Bills will assemble in Orchard Park for a three-day minicamp before breaking for summer.
Here are the two best things Bills' fans can see from this week's get-together at One Bills Drive.
Happily-married QB at the controls
No offense to Mitch Trubisky, but the Buffalo Bills are Allen's team. Although Trubisky may be able to push a team of Buffalo's caliber into a wildcard berth, without Josh Allen, the Bills are nowhere near the Super Bowl contender they are with him.
The 29-year-old quarterback, who officially married actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31 with multiple Bills present for the California-based ceremony, did not attend Buffalo's June 3 voluntary OTAs practice, which was the lone session open to reporters this week.
Allen, however, was present for OTAs practice in the week leading up to his wedding, so there's little reason to think the married field general won't be back to work in Orchard Park come Tuesday.
James Cook playing nice
Before he can play nicely with teammates again, he has to show up. Cook has yet to step into the sandbox since the season ended with an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking for a lucrative contract extension, the 25-year-old Cook has decided to stay away from One Bills Drive for the entire duration of OTAs, which began on April 21. With minicamp attendance required, the 2022 second-round draft pick runs the risk of heavy fines should he refuse to report this week. Per the CBA, the monetary penalty starts at $17,462 for one missed day of minicamp and escalates to $34,925 the next day and to $52,381 for three days.
Maybe Cook chooses to make statement by eating $50K and blowing off minicamp, but the Bills appear to hold all the cards for the long haul. The player's $15 million AAV demand is not supported by the running back market as All-Pro Derrick Henry just received a two-year deal worth $30 million total.
Although his dynamic playmaking ability makes Buffalo's offense that much more dangerous, the Bills are a Super Bowl contender with or without Cook. They made it to the 2020 AFC Championship Game with Devin Singletary and TJ Yeldon as their top-two running backs. As long as the happily-married quarterback is on the field, the Bills' offense will continue to march on.
