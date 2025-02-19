Bills' big man makes surprise appearance on 2024 NFL Top 101 Players list
The Buffalo Bills offense had a year to remember in 2024 , and the hog mollies had a lot to do with it.
While averaging 30.9 points per game, good for 2nd in the league behind the Detroit Lions, the BIlls also set multiple franchise records including points scored (525), overall touchdowns (65) and rushing touchdowns (32). A pivotal piece of to that success is protecting MVP quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' offensive line did it better than any team in the league. Buffalo surrendered a NFL-low 14 sacks all season.
While left tackle Dion Dawkins went to the Pro Bowl again, it was right tackle, Spencer Brown, who was named to the NFL's Top 101 Players of 2024 by Pro Football Focus. Taken out of Northern Iowa in Round 3 at the 2021 NFL draft, Brown has quickly become one of the more dominant tackles in the league.
"Just prior to the Bills kicking off their 2024 season, Buffalo locked up Brown to a four-year, $72 million extension...While Brown had shown promise across his first three seasons, 2024 put him on the map. In the playoffs, the Bills tackle emerged as a true impact blocker, as he earned an 83.5 PFF overall grade — fourth highest among all offensive linemen this postseason."
Brown's stats line up with the PFF honor as he was ranked #15 on ESPN Analytics' list of best tackles when it comes to pass-block-win-rate.
As PFF noted, the Bills wisely signed Brown to a four-year extension before the 2024 season, a move that has clearly paid off for Brown and the Bills offense.
