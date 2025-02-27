NFL analyst identifies top positions of need for Bills in offseason
As NFL Combine week unfolds, media personalities have taken opportunities to share insight on what the Buffalo Bills should focus on this offseason.
CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis appeared on One Bills Live, where he was asked about Buffalo's top needs. Davis suggested that the team focus on the interior defensive line and add speed at receiver.
"Who's going to continue to play next to Ed Oliver and increase your rotation inside. Continue to beef up the wide receiver core. Nothing wrong with that. Love what you got, but at the same time, never hurts to have more guys. And it really wouldn't hurt to have a guy who can flat out go on the outside. I know everyone is going crazy over about the Xavier Worthy versus Keon Coleman thing and blah blah blah. If you can get more speed, take it," said Davis.
Davis also touched on the Bills' finding more help at edge rusher with questions surrounding Von Miller's future. The defensive line has been a hot topic of discussion this offseason, as the Bills seemed deficient in that area during their AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City.
Wide receiver is another question mark with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins entering free agency.
Davis also mentioned the secondary as another area of interest for the Bills, who must build depth at cornerback and safety.
"We saw what happened when Benford got hurt in the playoffs in the game against Kansas City and that's a big drop off," Davis said. "There are corners out there and be an investment by Brandon somewhere along the way whether it's free agency or in the draft. And with the safety position, Taylor Rapp, I just can't keep him out there all the time and I want him out there. I've been a big Taylor Rapp fan."
Besides the concerns with Benford and Rapp's health, Rasul Douglas and Damar Hamlin are entering free agency. There's a good chance Hamlin returns, but Douglas will be sought after by many NFL teams in the offseason and should receive a big payday.
With the Bills' limited cap space entering the offseason, the NFL Draft will be critical for the team to get the right selections at a lower cost to get through the upcoming season.
