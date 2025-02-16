3 key things we learned about 2025 from the Buffalo Bills defensive performance in 2024
The 2024 Buffalo Bills defense faced a considerable overhaul, after several starters left the Bills, and then in-season injuries took their toll.
Prior to the season, the Buffalo Bills lost both their starting safeties. Jordan Poyer left as a free agent to join the Miami Dolphins, while Micah Hyde essentially retried. The Bills also moved on from cornerback Tre'Davious White.
There were question marks entering 2024 surrounding pass rusher Von Miller, after a sub-par 2023 season, and how would Matt Milano fair upon his return from a week 5 broken leg that caused him to miss most of 2023. The concerns didn't stop there either, with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who was also injured during the 2023 season, a returning concern for the interior defensive line.
Unfortunately, few concerns were answered during the season, and there are more questions now following 2024. As we analyze 2025, let's look at what we learned from the Bills defense in 2024.
The Bills defensive line needs an overhaul in 2025
The Bills finished with 39 sacks on the season, ranked 18th in the league, and were an abysmal 30th in the league in allowing third-down conversions. Both stats are a reflection of the defensive line's sub-par performance in 2024. In three postseason games, the Bills produced six sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, fairly decent numbers. The issue was that the defensive pressure disappeared when the BIlls needed it most, against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. For most of 2024, the pass rush was inconsistent and non-existent.
Cole Bishop can be the long-term starter at safety
The season started rough for Cole Bishop. In his first start, he allowed Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins to get behind him on a 67-yard touchdown. As the season progressed, Bishop learned, progressed and played much better when given opportunities.
In the Bills' Week 16 game against the New England Patriots Niagara Gazette's Nick Sabato wrote, that it was "easy to see Bishop becoming a better communicator on the field. On safety Cam Lewis’ interception, Bishop effectively communicated a Banjo coverage with linebacker Dorian Williams, where the outside defender takes the inside receiver, and without that communication, Lewis isn’t able to bait Patriots quarterback Drake Maye into throwing at Williams’ receiver."
Bishop started in place of injured safety Taylor Rapp against the Chiefs in the AFC title game and led all defensive players with ten tackles, including what should have been a key pass breakup against the Chiefs Xavier Worthy, but the ruling on the field was incorrectly called a catch. The future is bright with Bishop.
Dorian Williams is a starter in the NFL
No one can argue that Brandon Beane has a terrific track record of drafting defensive backs and linebackers that can play at the NFL level. Linebacker Dorian Willaims is further proof of that. Williams led all Bills players with 117 tackles, which is impressive considering he only started 11 of the 17 games he played. He was also among the league leaders before Milano returned from injury.