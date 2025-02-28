Bills Central

Bills' McDermott politely chooses Buffalo over vacation with Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Snowy Buffalo over Fashion Week in Italy? There's no choice for Bills Sean Mcdermott.

Brian Letscher

Feb 6, 2025; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet
Feb 6, 2025; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a long, hard NFL season that ended with another tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills coaches and players were undoubtedly ready for a little rest and relaxation.

For quarterback Josh Allen and fiancée' Hailee Steinfeld, that meant the glitz and glamour of Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, however, has other plans to get through the winter, something he recently joked about with Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football when Schrager asked if Allen and Steinfeld invited him to the international excursion.

"No, yeah, they sent [an invitation] but, uh, I have a filter so...no clear indication invitation came through on my phone."

McDermott's love for all things Buffalo and the Bills Mafia was clear as he continued, "Sometimes people ask where [I] go in the offseason but, look, we live in Buffalo, We're members of the community and we love it there. I think that's the real part of being in Buffalo and the head coach of the Buffalo Bills."

RELATED: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld explore Italy in stylish getaway

So, while Allen and Steinfeld were enjoying the sights of Italy, sounds like McDermott is very happy to strap on some skis and hit the Buffalo-area slopes. To each his own — as long as they are fully recharged to earn the invitation that matters the most...the one to the Super Bowl.

Sean Mcdermott
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News