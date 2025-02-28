Bills' McDermott politely chooses Buffalo over vacation with Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
After a long, hard NFL season that ended with another tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills coaches and players were undoubtedly ready for a little rest and relaxation.
For quarterback Josh Allen and fiancée' Hailee Steinfeld, that meant the glitz and glamour of Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, however, has other plans to get through the winter, something he recently joked about with Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football when Schrager asked if Allen and Steinfeld invited him to the international excursion.
"No, yeah, they sent [an invitation] but, uh, I have a filter so...no clear indication invitation came through on my phone."
McDermott's love for all things Buffalo and the Bills Mafia was clear as he continued, "Sometimes people ask where [I] go in the offseason but, look, we live in Buffalo, We're members of the community and we love it there. I think that's the real part of being in Buffalo and the head coach of the Buffalo Bills."
So, while Allen and Steinfeld were enjoying the sights of Italy, sounds like McDermott is very happy to strap on some skis and hit the Buffalo-area slopes. To each his own — as long as they are fully recharged to earn the invitation that matters the most...the one to the Super Bowl.
