Bills re-signing star cornerback should remain top priority
The Buffalo Bills are in need of securing their cornerstone pieces for the long term.
While Josh Allen is signed through 2030 with his shiny, new, record-breaking extension, the defense is lacking that long-term answer.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Bills need to re-sign cornerback Christian Benford this offseason.
"The Buffalo Bills front office can't be happy with the Houston Texans right now," Ballentine writes.
"The Texans inked Stingley to a market-setting three-year, $90 million extension. The Bills might not have to shell out that kind of money for Christian Benford, but it's the kind of rising tide that lifts all boats and the cost to lock him down just went up.
"Still, the Bills are in a position where extending Benford has to be a priority. They signed Dane Jackson to help with their cornerback depth because they don't have great answers outside of him.
"The 24-year-old limited quarterbacks to an 86.6 passer rating when targeted last season and has 25 passes defended over the last three seasons."
The Bills might have to dole out more money to Benford than they may have originally thought with the Stingley extension, but that doesn't mean Buffalo won't get it done.
It may take more time at the negotiation tables for Benford and the Bills to get to an agreement, but once it gets done, Buffalo will have its top cornerback in tow for the foreseeable future.
