Only two teams better than Bills in latest power rankings
The Buffalo Bills are coming into the 2025 season as one of the best teams in the league.
After falling short in the AFC Championship last season to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are out for blood hoping this could be the year they finally get over the hump.
Sportsnaut writer Matt Johnson conducted a recent power ranking of all 32 teams and the Bills clocked in at No. 3 on the list.
"The Buffalo Bills' offseason moves were low-risk with a moderate reward. Larry Ogunjobi and Joey Bosa add depth to the Bills’ defensive line, but there’s a reason just beyond money that they were released by their former teams," Johnson wrote.
"Buffalo also didn’t adequately address its receiving corps, with this unit still lacking a true No. 1 receiving option. With that said, Josh Allen has already proven he can carry the Bills roster even when the defense is decimated by injuries. Buffalo’s defense is healthier and deeper right now, which makes this one of the three best NFL teams."
Only the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles placed higher than the Bills in the power rankings.
The Bills roster isn't quite perfect, but the flaws the team has aren't quite as noticeable as other teams' and that should work to their benefit.
The Bills are enjoying some time off before the team reports to training camp. The rookie class will report to training camp on July 15 and the veterans will arrive on July 22.
