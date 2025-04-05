Bills Central

Bills set to kick off Super Bowl quest as OTAs dates announced

The Buffalo Bills will hold a voluntary nine-week offseason program beginning on April 21

Ralph Ventre

May 21, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during organized team activities at ADPRO Sports Training Center.
May 21, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during organized team activities at ADPRO Sports Training Center. / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
There are no pads and no contact, and not even anything resembling football activity until Phase 2, but it's symbolic if nothing else.

The Buffalo Bills will officially gather as a team for the first time ahead of the 2025 season when voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) begin on Monday, April 21. With the nine-week offseason program being voluntary per Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, perfect attendance is a long shot.

Nonetheless, it's an opportunity for the coaching staff to begin implementing their plans as new faces become acclimated to the surroundings in Orchard Park. It's also a chance for free-agent wide receiver Joshua Palmer to build a relationship with MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

Realistically, there's only so much growth that can occur when players are in gym shorts as no live contact is permitted at any time during OTAs (Phase 1, 2, 3).

Labeled as Phase 1, the first two weeks are solely comprised by "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation."

Joshua Palmer catch
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In Phase 2, which runs three weeks, football activity can begin as "on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills." Team drills are not permitted at this juncture.

Phase 3, a four-week period, permits clubs to hold 10 team practices that can feature "7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills." The Bills will be in action May 27, 28 & 29 followed by June 2, 3 & 5.

The offseason program will conclude with mandatory minicamp June 10-12 in Orchard Park.

One certainty is that OTAs will whet Bills Mafia's appetite at a time when vibes are high in Orchard Park.

After suffering postseason elimination at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in five years, the Bills are building to get over the hump as they chase a trip to Super Bowl LX. With Allen winning the NFL MVP award in February and a new stadium expected in 2026, fans are thirsting for football, even if it's only in gym short with no pads.

Sean McDermott OTAs
May 21, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during organized team activities at ADPRO Sports Training Center / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Bills OTAs Dates

Start Date: April 21

Phase 3 Practices: May 27, May 28, May 29, June 2, June 3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

