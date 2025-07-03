7 Bills' players land in SI Fantasy Football Top 200 led by NFL QB1 Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills return all key parts from what was the NFL's second-highest scoring offense in 2024.
Even more impressively, the Bills became the first team in league history to score at least 30 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns in the same regular season. With NFL MVP Josh Allen leading the way, Buffalo can move the ball and score points as effectively as anyone.
As a result, it's no surprise that the Bills' roster features multiple desirable players for fantasy football managers to consider when drafting their 2025 squad.
In the latest Sports Illustrated Fantasy Football Top 200, Allen leads a heptet of Bills' names with notable fantasy value. The 29-year-old field general stands at No. 25 overall on the SI big board, topping all players at his position as the QB1. All rankings are for leagues that adhere to PPR scoring format (1 point per reception).
Allen has finished the season ranked no worse than QB2 in any of the last five years. After claiming the QB1 crown in 2023, he actually finished second to Baltimore Ravens' starter Lamar Jackson in 2024. Allen's touchdown potential, especially on the ground, makes him a perennial QB1 candidate. He averages 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season, and he's the only man in NFL history to account for at least 40 touchdowns five years in a row.
The Bills' next-ranked player is only three spots behind Allen on the big board. James Cook sits at No. 28 overall, ranking 12th amongst all running back prospects. Atlanta Falcons' workhorse Bijan Robinson is the RB1, and holds the No. 2 overall slot.
Cook was a touchdown machine in 2024, tying Derrick Henry for the AFC lead. He scored 16 touchdowns on the ground and added two TD receptions. There's a chance of natural regression in that area this season, and it's notable that Cook only sees about 50 percent of snaps within the Bills' offense.
When it comes to Bills' pass-catchers, wide receiver Khalil Shakir is the first to appear in the Top 200. Fresh off his four-year contract extension, the shifty Shakir ranks No. 90 overall (WR39). Cincinnati Bengals' superstar Ja'Marr Chase is WR1 as well as the No. 1 overall prospect on the board.
Shakir led the 2024 Bills in receiving yards (861), receptions (76) and targets (100). The sure-handed WR, who owns a 75.8 career catch percentage, seems ready to make a run at a 1,000-yard season.
Young playmakers Keon Coleman (WR52) and Dalton Kincaid (TE12) rank No. 129 and 130 overall, respectively. The former showed big-play potential as a rookie with 19.2 yards per reception, and is a serious candidate to outperform his average draft position. Meanwhile, Kincaid will look to rediscover the form that resulted in the 2023 first-rounder setting the Bills' single-season franchise record for receptions (73) by a tight end.
Offseason addition Joshua Palmer (WR70) is the No. 180 overall fantasy prospect, and his value may be somewhat underestimated since his role on the Bills' offense has not yet been defined during game action. He apparently has the versatility to line up at multiple spots across the formation.
Bills' backup running back Ray Davis (RB65) rounds outs the entire Top 200 at No. 200 overall. In terms of RB rankings, the second-year player, who is an ideal handcuff for any Cook owner, is one spot ahead of veteran Miles Sanders.
Bills' Top 200 Fantasy Players
Overall Rank - Player (Position Rank)
25 Josh Allen (QB1)
28 James Cook (RB12)
90 Khalil Shakir (WR39)
129 Keon Coleman (WR52)
130 Dalton Kincaid (TE12)
180 Joshua Palmer (WR70)
200 Ray Davis (RB65)
