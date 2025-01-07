Bills' rookie weapon potentially unavailable for postseason opener
The Buffalo Bills escaped their regular season finale without incurring any major injury issues, but there is one cause for concern on special teams.
Rookie return specialist Brandon Codrington apparently tweaked a hamstring during the 23-16 road loss to the New England Patriots.
"Codrington came up a little lame with a hamstring. We're getting more information on that. Other than that, I think we came out okay," said head coach Sean McDermott while addressing reporters virtually late Monday afternoon.
The severity is not yet known, but the nature of the injury casts some doubt on the electrifying returner's status for NFL Super Wildcard Weekend as the Bills host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on January 12.
"We'll see. Like I said, it's still kinda early in terms of the information coming from our medical team," said McDermott.
With Buffalo resting a large majority of first-teamers in Week 18, Codrington saw 27 defensive snaps at cornerback while also logging nine reps on specials. He totaled 62 yards on two kickoff returns against New England.
After coming to the Bills via a cutdown day trade with the New York Jets, the undrafted rookie seamlessly secured primary return duties and his explosive acceleration made him a weapon in the weekly battle for field position.
RELATED: Will Amari Cooper suit up for Bills' playoff game?
Codrington, an HBCU product from North Carolina Central, ranks third amongst AFC leaders in punt return average (11.6). Totaling 11 kickoff returns, he accounts for 27.8 yards per run back.
Rookie running back Ray Davis is an option to return kickoffs should Codrington be unavailable. Practice squad wide receiver KJ Hamler is a possibility at punt returner.
