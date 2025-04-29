Bills still among NFL’s elite in first post-draft power rankings
Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is behind us, where exactly do the Buffalo Bills measure up?
According to NFL Media analyst Eric Edholm, they’re still one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
In Edholm's first post-draft power rankings, he listed Buffalo at No. 4 overall in the NFL, trailing behind the Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs, in that order.
While he shared he couldn't "gripe too much" about what the Bills did in the draft, he still believes the roster has "a few loose ends"
"The only reason I didn't mock CB Maxwell Hairston to Buffalo was because of his so-so tackling; everything else about him made sense to me there," said Edholm.
"I thought the trade up for DT T.J. Sanders was a wee bit pricey; he was a prospect who left me wanting a little bit more when I watched, but I understand the purpose of the move. The overall focus on defense was obvious and needed. Edge rusher Landon Jackson was one of my favorite picks of theirs and a perfect fit. The Bills only took one wide receiver -- Kaden Prather in Round 7 -- so that could be a spot they look to upgrade through the veteran ranks."
While Edholm acknowledges that the Buffalo roster is not in its final form, he's well aware that the five-time defending AFC East champions should be in the mix to win it all after losing in last season's AFC championship.
"There's no reason to think the Bills shouldn't enter training camp as one of the Super Bowl favorites," Edholm said. "Even with a wait-and-see approach for the defense."
Wait and see is right, with six of their nine picks going on defense. That could mean a lot of new (young) faces contributing on D. The question is, can it get back to the level of year's past and help support reigning league MVP Josh Allen heading into the 2025 season?
Only time will tell.