Bills get encouraging placement in latest NFL power rankings
The Buffalo Bills are established as one of the best teams in the NFL going into the 2025 season.
Their six consecutive playoff appearances, including a spot in last year's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, have built a culture of success in western New York.
NFL analyst Logan Ulrich has the Bills at No. 3 in his latest power rankings.
"The Bills have everything they need to keep knocking, starting with QB Josh Allen who earned MVP honors last season," Ulrich wrote.
"Buffalo was able to replace Diggs in the aggregate, getting a breakout from new slot WR Khalil Shakir and contributions from a wide variety of players. They also benefited from OC Joe Brady's emphasis on the run game and a career year by RB James Cook with a staggering 18 total touchdowns. Barring a few tweaks, it should look similar in 2025."
The only teams ranked higher in the power rankings are the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who met in the Super Bowl back in February.
The Bills don't need to reinvent the wheel this season, as their tactics worked last year to have arguably the best team since Allen became the quarterback.
The Bills need to make marginal changes, and if they can find the right buttons to adjust, they could be a well-oiled machine finishing their season in Santa Clara for the Super Bowl.
