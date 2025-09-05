Bills compel ESPN analyst to end 10-year streak predicting Super Bowl champion
The Buffalo Bills made finally him change his mind.
For the past 10 years, ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager had selected one of two teams to serve as the AFC’s representative in the Super Bowl. But this year, he has shifted his prediction to another team.
Schrager, who previously worked for Fox Sports and NFL Network, had spent the past decade riding the coattails of the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs when it came to his preseason Super Bowl prediction. But that streak ended on Thursday, when Schrager appeared on NFL Live and announced he was going with Buffalo, not Kansas City or New England, to appear in Super Bowl LX.
“I have never not picked the Chiefs or the Patriots in my predictions over the past 10 years,” he said to begin his diatribe. “I am taking the Buffalo Bills out of the AFC.”
The ESPN analyst then took things a step further.
“It is time, it is time Josh Allen finally breaks through and seizes that crown from the Chiefs,” Schrager added. “In the NFC, it’s the Eagles. And my Super Bowl champion for Super Bowl LX, for the first time in this franchise’s history, the Buffalo Bills are winning Super Bowl LX out in Santa Clara. The Bills will beat the Eagles. The Bills and Josh Allen.”
Typically, placing confidence in any commentators preseason predictions is not advisable. But Schrager and his Super Bowl picks may be the exception.
Entering Super Bowl LIX last season, Schrager had correctly predicted the Super Bowl champion in each of the previous five seasons. While his remarkable streak reached its conclusion with a Kansas City Chiefs defeat at the hands of the Eagles last year, he still correctly predicted one of the two conference representatives.
Bills' fans are certainly hoping he begins another streak this season.
Buffalo has been knocking on the door for a Super Bowl the past several seasons, appearing in the AFC Championship twice since 2020, including a heartbreaking defeat in the 2025 conference title game. Is this the year the Bills finally break through?
Schrager seems to think so.
