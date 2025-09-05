Joe Brady takes blame for WR's slow 2024 start, vows to 'do a better job' for Bills
Injuries played a factor, but there was more behind Curtis Samuel's slow start to his Buffalo Bills' tenure.
After being limited by a toe problem late in training camp, Samuel totaled only 92 receiving yards over the first seven games in the 2024 regular season.
Samuel, a 2017 second-round draft pick who signed a three-year free-agent contract with the Bills, didn't score his lone regular season touchdown until Week 11. Missing three games along the way due to injury, he finished 2024 with 253 yards on 31 receptions.
"I didn't do a good enough job early in the season last year getting him integrated into the offense. So, I got to make sure I do a better job this year," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady. "You feel his speed when he's out there, he makes plays. When the ball in his hands, good things happen."
Good things finally happened with Samuel in the postseason as the wide receiver caught touchdown passes against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. It was a flashback to what Brady saw in his one season as Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator when Samuel had a career year.
“I've obviously been with Curtis for a while, so I know the value that Curtis brings. You felt him in the playoffs last year, right?" said Brady.
With Brady calling plays for the Panthers in 2020, Samuel totaled 1,051 yards from scrimmage.
Although a hamstring injury sidelined him for a couple weeks this past summer, Samuel is not concerned about the missed time affecting his start to the 2025 campaign.
“It's for sure a new year, but at the end of the day, I understand what my talent is and what I can do out there in the field. I'm not new to this game. I've been playing this game in this league for a long time," said Samuel this week in Orchard Park.
The 29-year-old Samuel is back in action as a full participant at practice this week ahead of the September 7 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
"It's even more important during the game week to just stack those days and just be out there.
And then don't go through the motions. Just be intent about everything I'm doing, just try to get better," said Samuel.
