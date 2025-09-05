Bills predicted to stumble out of gate against 'best team in the NFL'
It's arguably the Buffalo Bills' toughest matchup on the entire regular season schedule, and it's in Week 1.
In a primetime rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round game, the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens for the September 7 edition of Sunday Night Football.
This past January, Buffalo held on for a 27-25 win after jumping out to a 21-10 halftime lead, avenging its lopsided Week 4 regular season loss to Baltimore.
While the Bills will face both Super Bowl LIX participants in November and December, Sports Illustrated betting editor Iain MacMillan suggested the team will see its best opponent in the season opener.
MacMillan, who is picking every single NFL regular season game over the course of 18 weeks, offered a matchup breakdown that favors the Ravens. Calling Baltimore "the better team in this matchup," he selected the Ravens on the money line.
"In my opinion, the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL. They led the league in Net Yards per Play last season at +1.6, 0.6 yards more than any other team. A slow start against the Bills in the playoffs cost them a spot in the AFC Championship, but that's not going to scare me away from backing them to beat the Bills in Week 1. ..: The best team in the AFC got better this offseason. The Bills, meanwhile, still have some questions on the defensive side of the football and are still seeking a No. 1 receiver. Baltimore is the better team in this matchup; let's not overthink this bet." — Iain MacMillan
While the Ravens' power rushing attack appears to give them an advantage over the Bills, the latter should be better equipped to handle it with linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard at full health coupled with a revamped defensive line.
The Bills have won two of the last three head-to-head meetings, including the recent playoff victory. In both of Buffalo's wins, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has committed multiple turnovers.
