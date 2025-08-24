Did Cole Bishop do enough to secure Bills' starting safety job over Damar Hamlin?
Going into the preseason finale versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop desperately needed to step up and show something.
The 2024 second-round pick's first season in the NFL did not go according to plan, and an injury in mandatory minicamp this year that lingered into training camp was an ominous sign for him.
Bishop didn't play in Preseason Week 1 due to a quad injury, but he was able to return in Preseason Week 2, when he had an up-and-down showing.
After the game, head coach Sean McDermott made it quite clear that the Bills simply haven't found their other starter at safety.
“I think we’re looking for that other safety to play alongside of [Taylor Rapp],” McDermott said.
Bishop, however, seemingly turned the corner in Preseason Week 3 with a strong showing against the Bucs and that could very well be enough to lock down a starting spot.
Bishop didn't play for long, but he still managed to tally two tackles (one solo) and forced an incomplete pass with this hard hit on a Buccaneers pass-catcher.
Another impressive play from Bishop came on a Tampa Bay run. Watch as Bishop explodes through the line to make one of his tackles in the contest.
Bishop's showing is a significant development and should make McDermott's decision about who starts next to Taylor Rapp a lot easier.
After watching Bishop on Saturday night, reporter Alex Brasky is ready to declare him the starter over Damar Hamlin.
"After another bumpy, injury riddled start to Bills' preseason, Cole Bishop showed improvement from a brief appearance against CHI to another abbreviated stint vs TB. Confident, aggressive," Brasky wrote. "No more doubt that he is a starting safety on this team."
There's no doubt that Bishop remains unproven, but what we can say is there is at least hope he can develop into a quality starter. The same cannot be said for Hamlin.
