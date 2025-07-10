Healthy Cole Bishop likely unseats incumbent starter in Bills' safety competition
It seems like it's Cole Bishop's job to lose, but only if he's actually able to stay on the field during training camp.
The Buffalo Bills used a second-round draft pick on the Utah safety in 2024, presumably with the idea that they were getting an eventual starter, and potential mainstay, for their defensive secondary. A preseason injury, however, slowed Bishop's development, and Damar Hamlin stepped up to win the starting job.
Although Hamlin didn't threaten to earn an All-Pro selection, he was more than serviceable operating in head coach Sean McDermott's scheme. After testing the free agent market, Hamlin wound up back with the Bills on a modest one-year contract.
"I think he [Bishop] has made some plays out there. He just needs as many reps as he can. So hopefully, once we get to St. John Fisher, no setbacks and have a full camp," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane after Bishop was limited during June minicamp.
The Bills are scheduled to kick off training camp practice on July 23 at St. John Fisher University.
When it comes to who will start alongside incumbent Taylor Rapp at the second safety spot, Bishop and Hamlin appear destined for an old-fashioned training camp position battle. It's one of the four hot training camp competitions that Bills On SI anticipates this summer.
Here's the full free safety position battle breakdown with Bishop projected to earn the starting spot.
Free Safety (starter)
2024 Starter: Damar Hamlin
Candidates: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Darrick Forrest
Projected Winner: Cole Bishop
While the Bills will likely give Bishop every opportunity to prove himself worthy, they have Hamlin as a known insurance policy.
Buffalo also added former Washington Commanders' starter Darrick Forrest in free agency. He last played a full season in 2022, but has shown enough to be considered a legitimate darkhorse in the competition.
Still, Forrest is no lock to survive cutdown day. The Bills kept only three true safeties on their 53-man roster, and, with a versatile utilityman like Cam Lewis in the defensive backfield, they may opt to do it again.
After making three starts in place of an injured Hamlin last December, Bishop went back to second string for the Bills' wildcard playoff game against the Denver Broncos. It's not surprising that head coach Sean McDermott opted for the more battle-tested player when he became available again, especially when the stakes are raised in the postseason.
It's presumed, however, that Bishop's full rookie experience will benefit when vying for a starting role in Year 2. If he proves capable of making the necessary mental adjustments, the 2024 second-rounder's athleticism should allow him to win the position. It's likely what the Bills envisioned when they drafted him at No. 60 overall in 2022.
